Police have found a body in the River Thames, who they believe is Gary Sturgess from St Neots.

Gary, went into the River Thames in Shepperton on January 19 at 10.42pm. His body has now been found 20 days later.

Surrey Police confirmed that officers were called out to the Waterside Drive area of the Thames at around 3.40pm on Friday (February 7) following reports of a man's body in the water.

"Emergency services attended the scene and sadly the body of a man has been recovered from the river.

"While the body has not been formally identified we believe it is connected to the search for Gary Peter Sturgess, aged 60, from St Neots in Cambridge, who went missing on January 18 earlier this year.

"The family have been informed. Formal identification will take place in due course."

Teams from , Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, Specialist Group International , and Surrey Search and Rescue as well as a police helicopter, were seen in the are using sonar equipment.

A statement released by his family on January 21 said :"Gary was a conscientious and magnanimous man who people couldn't help but feel inspired by.

"He was an avid animal lover who would continue to fight for animal rights as well as being a dedicated vegan.

"Gary was living his dream, being on the river being close to nature and everything that he loved. He was on his journey from Surrey to get his beloved boat back to St Neots on Saturday.

"Gary was a father to four children and two grandchildren who will miss him deeply."

His daughter said: "Our dad, a granddad, a person's forever partner, a beloved was a wacky wild kind hearted member of our family."

Anyone with any information should contact Surrey Police on 101 (999 in an emergency) and quote the reference number PR/45200007289.