Officers located a body, which they believe to be Patrick Kenny, in the river in St Neots just before 2pm today (March 17).

Cambridgeshire police have confirmed that the body is believed to be Patrick, who was last seen on Friday February 7.

Underwater and Specialist Search Unit for Nottinghamshire police were seen searching for Patrick the weekend after he went missing.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.