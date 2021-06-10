News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Body discovered in Hartford believed to be missing Nathan

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:35 PM June 10, 2021    Updated: 4:39 PM June 10, 2021
A body has been discovered in Hartford and Police believe it is Nathan who has been missing since June 6.

A body has been discovered in Hartford and Police believe it is Nathan who has been missing since June 6.

Officers searching for missing Nathan Cowell, 29 from Huntingdon, have discovered the body of a man near Hartford today, June 10.  
 
Formal identification has not been completed, but it is believed to be Nathan and his family are aware. 
 
The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been passed to the coroner. 
 
Nathan was last seen at the Riverside Car Park, in Riverside Road, at just after 8pm, June 6. 

Police put an appeal out to help trace Nathan after he did not return home in Huntingdon and did not turn up for work. 

Huntingdon News

