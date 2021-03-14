Bluntisham is a thriving and caring community

Published: 12:00 PM March 14, 2021

The community of Bluntisham has many amenities, such as a village pub, two churches, a bed and breakfast, a school and a garage and a thriving community who work hard and fundraise to improve the village.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Bluntisham Parish Council set up a volunteer scheme aimed at helping people in the community who needed support.

Parish clerk, Tracey Hope, said the initiative received a lot of support.

“We set up a volunteer scheme and a lot of people put themselves forward to help," she explained.

"We did a leaflet drop in the village to all households and then we drew up a database of volunteers and people who needed help, especially those who were shielding. That scheme is still ongoing and it was a huge success in terms of keeping people connected.”

The council has 15 volunteers who carry out tasks such as picking up prescriptions and doing food shopping for members of the community.

The council also holds a weekly drop off session for donations to the St Ives foodbank.

Tracey said: “That is going amazing, we have two hours once a week where people can drop food items off and then every week I take them along to the food bank. I am just amazed each week with the volume of donations that people give and their generosity, it’s incredible.”

In 2016, Bluntisham Parish Council was awarded £45,000 for a new play park and outside gym. This opened later the same year.

Staff and pupils at St Helen’s Primary School, in Bluntisham, celebrated the opening of their new outdoor library in March, 2020, just before the national lockdown.

The facility, called the nest, was been built in the school playground and allows children to enjoy reading at break times with their classmates.

Bluntisham Parish Council also has a website called the ‘Bluntisham Heritage Project’ which holds an archive of old photos of the community.

Passengers and train master at Bluntisham Station in 1947. - Credit: BLUNTISHAM HERITAGE PROJECT

Donations for the foodbank can be taken to the village hall on Thursdays between 10.15am and 12.15pm.

The community holds regular litter picks and has many sports clubs. Regular events are also held at the village hall and the village pub, the White Swan.

Landlord Charley Orpwood said: “We are looking forward to opening our doors again this summer.



