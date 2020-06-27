Michelle Dunn, from Feet First Reflexology, is eager to restart treatments from home with new guidelines in place. Picture: MICHELLE DUNN Michelle Dunn, from Feet First Reflexology, is eager to restart treatments from home with new guidelines in place. Picture: MICHELLE DUNN

Michelle Dunn, who runs Feet First Reflexology from her home conservatory, was eager to restart her practice from Monday July 6.

The trained reflexologist of 17 years had made sure her room was Covid-19 safe and had various types of PPE and sanitisers in place with clients ready to return.

However, she now says she has “no clue” when she will be allowed to reopen after discovering that reflexologists were no longer classed in the same category as hairdressers.

Michelle said: “I can’t believe that all these people are flocking to the beach and from next week they will be going to the pub or having a driving lesson yet something like reflexology, which is beneficial to health and wellbeing, can’t take place.

“I want to put back into my community and help people who may have been struggling the past few months by missing out on treatment.

“I work in my conservatory and no one would have to enter my house as there is access into my garden.

“There is no material in the room that cannot be washed and I have made sure to abide by every guideline and I’ve even made 50 masks for clients.

“They [clients] will not be anywhere near my face and I would do a risk assessment before and upon arrival.”

Michelle also says she has “slipped through a loophole” by not receiving any money from the Government due to her getting dividends from her husband’s salary.

“I am self-employed and pay all my taxes yet I couldn’t claim anything since responsibly closing on March 16,” she continued.

“I am very lucky to have savings, as this would be an awful situation for a young mum.”

She added: “Reflexology is beneficial medically and physically, yet if podiatrists and chiropodists can reopen on July 4 I don’t see why I can’t.”

Michelle usually books 36 treatments a month and sees two people a day.

Reflexology is an alternative medical practice involving the application of pressure to specific points on the feet.

To learn more about Michelle’s business visit: https://feetfirstreflexology.org/

Boris Johnson has said: “We also intend to allow some other close contact services to reopen as soon as we can when we are confident that they can operate in a Covid-secure way.