The Cambridgeshire County Council-owned Bluntisham Recycling Centre, in Heath Road, was broken into three times in the run up to Easter, with incidents captured on CCTV cameras on April 16, 17, and 19.

It is the latest in a series of burglaries at the centre, with the Hunts Post reporting in February of a spate of 10 incidents in just five months, with hundreds of pounds worth of items stolen.

In the latest spate, burglars stole 46 car and lorry batteries overnight between April 15-16, before returning overnight between April 16-17 to steal a quantity of scrap metal and cabling – removing a bolt from a gate to gain entry.

Then, overnight from April 18-19, burglars smashed a padlock and chain on the main gate to force entry into the centre, stealing a fresh haul of 22 car batteries which were due to be recycled.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said officers hoped “good-quality images will have been captured by the on-site CCTV”.

Speaking earlier this year, the county council said it was supporting the police with their investigations and added council officers were “continually reviewing the security measures on site”.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about any of the incidents to contact them on 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.