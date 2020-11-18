The scene in November 2019 where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images The scene in November 2019 where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

The B1040 crossroads near Woodhurst, between Wheatsheaf Road and Bluntisham Heath Road, has been earmarked for the road improvements by Cambridgeshire County Council.

It comes one year since three people died in a minibus crash that was on travelling back from a Christmas market in Ely.

Twenty-one people were involved in the horrifying accident on November 14 2019, with one person being pronounced dead at the scene and 20 being taken to hospital.

A petition launched by a resident calling for the county council to take action gained more than 10,000 signatures.

Since then, a man has also died following a further crash at the junction involving a car and a lorry on October 22 this year.

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “We understand the frustrations and concerns about this junction and would like to reassure people that design work is well underway and this process enables us to decide what solution is most appropriate and deliverable.

“Local member, Cllr Criswell, has been speaking to our highways team, residents and local groups about how the junction can be improved and securing funding for those improvements.

“We are looking at three options - traffic signals, a staggered junction and a roundabout, all three options are being assessed before the most appropriate option is taken forward.”

Bluntisham Parish Council say they have been campaigning for 25 years to get the junction improved.

Tracey Hope, parish council clerk, said: “Here we are 12 months on since such a tragic accident and still nothing has been officially put in place to say what will be done or when work will start.

“It is such a busy junction and there have been fatalities and so many near misses.

“There needs to be a thorough look at the speeds and the layout of it. There is no lighting at all.

“We would like to see the copy of the council report when they do the choose one of the road improvements; and see the criteria for how they have got to that decision.

“This has taken too long.”