Bluntisham football fan to sing as part of NHS fundraising choir for FA Cup Final day (Video)

Malcolm Lee has reunited with the FA Fans Choir to virtually perform the hymn - which has been sang at every FA Cup Final since 1927.

But this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the suspension of the football season has led to the choir setting out to fundraise for NHS Charities Together.

The group are calling for people to support them by singing and donating today (Saturday May 23) at 5.30pm - when the game was due to kick off – and tweet #AbideWithMeNHS.

It comes five years on since the choir were originally formed to perform at Wembley in front of 90,000 people.

Malcolm, who has lived in Cambridgeshire for the last 30 years, will represent his hometown of Wigan.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fafanschoirnhs