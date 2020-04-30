Officials from Anglian Water have spoken to a firm from the town after what was believed to be a blue vegetable dye was wrongly disposed of and ended up in the waterway which crosses the Riverside Park.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Following reports to us last week of discoloured water near to Riverside Park in Huntingdon, an investigation found the source to be blue dye, believed to be vegetable dye, that had been wrongfully disposed of by a local business in the area.

“Our teams have spoken with the company and notified the Environment Agency. We would always encourage customers to report anything unusual in the water to us so we can investigate as soon as possible. We can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 08457 145 145.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We are aware of this incident and have been working with Anglian Water to investigate it further.”

The stream first raised concerns amongst dog walkers nearly three years ago when they noticed frequent colour changes to the water, including a vivid green and dark black.

Some claimed that dogs going into the water, close to a popular footpath through a wooded area of the park, had become ill.

Anglian Water and the Environment Agency then traced the contamination back to premises in an industrial area.