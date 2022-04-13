'Keep windows shut' warning after barn fire in village near Huntingdon
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters warned Huntingdonshire residents to keep their windows closed following a barn fire today (Wednesday, April 13).
Pictures show farmyard material on fire in the barn, which is on Ermine Street, Great Stukeley.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews responded to a barn fire on Ermine Street, Great Stukeley."
They urged residents to avoid the area when the blaze broke out at around 5pm.