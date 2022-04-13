Residents were urged to keep their windows closed in Great Stukeley following a barn fire - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters warned Huntingdonshire residents to keep their windows closed following a barn fire today (Wednesday, April 13).

Pictures show farmyard material on fire in the barn, which is on Ermine Street, Great Stukeley.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews responded to a barn fire on Ermine Street, Great Stukeley."

They urged residents to avoid the area when the blaze broke out at around 5pm.

A firefighter approaches the barn fire in Great Stukeley - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service