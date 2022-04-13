Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
'Keep windows shut' warning after barn fire in village near Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:22 PM April 13, 2022
Residents were urged to keep their windows closed in Great Stukeley following a barn fire

Residents were urged to keep their windows closed in Great Stukeley following a barn fire - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters warned Huntingdonshire residents to keep their windows closed following a barn fire today (Wednesday, April 13).

Pictures show farmyard material on fire in the barn, which is on Ermine Street, Great Stukeley.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews responded to a barn fire on Ermine Street, Great Stukeley."

They urged residents to avoid the area when the blaze broke out at around 5pm.

A firefighter approaches the barn fire in Great Stukeley

A firefighter approaches the barn fire in Great Stukeley - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Huntingdon News

