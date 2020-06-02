Christine Green will be standing in the Market Square with her placard at 2pm to garner support for the campaign, which is sweeping the country.

Over the weekend thousands of people chanted “Black Lives Matter” at protests in London, Manchester and Cardiff.

They were marching in support of protesters in America angered by the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Mrs Green is asking people to stand in their communities, doorsteps or a safe distance away from her in peaceful solidarity.

“I feel so strongly about this that I had to do something,” she said.

“How on earth must people in our community feel when they hear what is going on. I just wanted to show my support to our community. I just felt I couldn’t just sit still and do nothing. What kind of a person would I be if I did nothing.”