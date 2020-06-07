Samuel Sweek organised the Black Lives Matter protest in Huntingdon on Sunday, Samuel Sweek organised the Black Lives Matter protest in Huntingdon on Sunday,

More than 120 ‘took the knee’ as part of a peaceful show of solidarity to support the Black Lives Matter movement in Huntingdon today (Sunday).

The event was organised by Huntingdon Labour leader Samuel Sweek, who was there in a personal capacity, and saw men, women and children gather on the town’s Market Square - all standing two metres apart.

Many were carrying placards with messages of support which read Black Lives Matter” and “In a Racist Society, it’s Not Enough to be Non-Racist, we Must be Anti-Racist.”

This weekend saw protests in Cambridge and Peterborough as hundreds of people defied Government advice to stay at home and take to the streets to show their support for BLM.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American, died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. His death sparked nationwide protests in the US and across the world.

Mr Sweek addressed the crowd and said the event had “exceeded his expectations” and he was really proud of his town.

“We are here to show our solidarity and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. People need to take action and write to their MP to demand justice for George Floyd.

“We need the Government to suspend sales of rubber bullets and tear gas to the US, which have been the tools of oppression for too long.

“We have to tell the Government to stop enabling that. We also want our Government to release studies into the disproportionate number of black and ethnic minority people who have died from Covid-19.

I received many messages saying ‘why now’, ‘can’t this protest wait’ but social justice and inequality cannot wait.

It feels strange to stand up here as a white man and talk about racism, but this is everybody’s struggle and we need to stand with our black brothers and sisters across the globe to make sure they know we have their backs and we will always have their backs.”

