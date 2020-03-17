The radio station will remain on air and will broadcast from homes of it’s volunteers as from Monday March 23.

The station will move to over 20 remote stations, that will be created and Black Cat Radio can continue to support it’s audience through the weeks and months ahead.

The directors announced this week that the main studios would be off-limits for the foreseeable future, in order to ensure the coronavirus does not spread throughout the team, limiting its ability to broadcast.

Founding Director, Tony Gillham, said: “Part of our disaster recovery planning has always been to mitigate against the shutdown of our two main studios, whether through failure in power or connectivity, or from a fire or similar scenario.

“We have always had two remote backup studios but new technologies have allowed us to easily expand that from next week.

“We are a core part of the St Neots community and at a time when many people will be self-isolating, we can be an attentive ear and a reassuring voice for those stuck within their four walls.”