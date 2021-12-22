It has been another tough year for everyone, but all the volunteers at Black Cat Radio have done their best to bring some cheer into your lives.

We do feel the love and we love everyone who engages with us – advertisers, sponsors, the numerous and fabulous organisations in the town, but above all the listeners to the station – in the town, the surrounding villages and far and wide across the UK.

We have a great line up of shows over the Christmas period, to suit all tastes, and it gave us all a smile recently when a listener thanked us for playing a different range of Christmas tunes.

W𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭mas 𝐃𝐚𝐲?

From 11am until 3pm, The Saturday Hangover will be reading out and playing out your messages. Email us: 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮@𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼.𝗼𝗿𝗴 . Or call and record your message on 01480 261025.

Let us have your messages by Thursday, December 23 and while you are opening presents, preparing your Christmas dinners and enjoying your days you can listen to all the messages on Black Cat Radio.

From the whole team – we wish you a restful and safe Christmas.