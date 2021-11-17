Guests celebrate in style at Caryl and Helen's joint 60th. - Credit: Caryl Silvester

It was a unique celebration for two life-long friends from Huntingdon – who held a joint 60th birthday party to mark the marvellous milestone.

Best friends Caryl Silvester and Helen Sharples both celebrated their 60th birthdays in style with a party at The Lord Protector Pub on Saturday (November 13).

Best friends Caryl Silvester and Helen Sharples both celebrated their 60th birthdays in Huntingdon. - Credit: Caryl Silvester

The ladies – who combined share the great age of 120 – had live music, a disco and a buffet to welcome friends and family from all over the country.

The pair have lived in Huntingdon all their lives and met at junior school when they were just seven-years-old.

Between them they have worked at many local businesses such as Woolworths, Rapleys, Myers, The Bridge Hotel, Wood Green and currently the NHS.

“We would like to thank everyone involved especially partners Tam and Paul for giving everyone such a great evening of celebrations,” Caryl said.

“We have seen many changes to the area during the past 60 years and were so please that friends could celebrate with us.”

Gary Jolly, landlord of The Lord Protector, helped supply the venue, marquee and food.

Laura’s Cakes Huntingdon supplied a personalised cake and everyone was entertained until the early hours by the Soul Sisters from St Neots.

Taxis by East Anglia cabs were also on call throughout the night to transport guests to and from the venue.

