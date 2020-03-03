The TimeBank has provided more than 10,000 hours of help and services to people in the area and says this has, in turn, supported those who feel lonely and may be unable to complete tasks themselves.

Some of the skills available include DIY, cooking and dancing.

St Neots TimeBank was set up in March 2012 and has grown far bigger than ever anticipated.

It has been recognised by TimeBanking UK and awarded their Charter Mark for the past four years.

The birthday event take place at St Mary's Church Hall, in St Neots on March 7, from 11am till 2pm.

Visitors are welcome to go along and enjoy refreshments and find out more about the group. Entertainment comes from the Merrymakers singing group.

INFO: If you would like more information about the timebank: www.stneotstimebank.org.uk.