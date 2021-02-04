News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Cambs police appeal after bird of prey found dead after being shot

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM February 4, 2021   
Cambridgeshire police are appealing for information after a member of the public found a buzzard shot dead. 

Cambridgeshire police are appealing for information after a member of the public found a buzzard shot dead. - Credit: RSPB

Cambridgeshire police have launched an appeal for information after a member of the public found a dead buzzard in Horseheath, near Linton. 

The bird, which had been shot, was discovered in a wooded area by someone on a walk on January 29.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) are now working with the RSPB to find those responsible after it was discovered it had shot gun pellets in its body and wings.

PC Alun Bradshaw from the RCAT said: “Someone has deliberately shot this bird and we urge anyone with information to contact us.

“All birds of prey are protected by law. If you notice a dead or injured bird of prey in suspicious circumstances, please notify us and the RSPB.”

RSPB assistant investigations officer, Tom Grose, added: “Many of us will have enjoyed watching buzzards lately on our daily walks. They are a natural part of our countryside and a sign of a healthy ecosystem. Buzzards and other birds of prey are protected by law, yet all too often we received reports of them being illegally shot, trapped and poisoned.

“At a time when the natural work and its wildlife are increasingly under threat, we all have an important role to play. If you have any information which may help this investigation, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us online via https://bit.ly/3ivIgJs or call 101 quoting incident 239 of 30 January.











