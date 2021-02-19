Published: 10:00 AM February 19, 2021

The Friends of Holt Island, in St Ives, have launched a bird box fundraiser. - Credit: IAN JACKSON

The Friends of Holt Island Nature Reserve in St Ives have launched a scheme to support wildlife.

Chairman of the group, Dan Rowe, says Blue Tits and Great Tits are already looking for nesting boxes so it has launched its annual Adopt-a-Box to support the birds.

"We have 28 bird boxes ready and waiting for new tenants - and sponsors," said Dan.

Forms can be download from the Holt Island website at: www.holtisland.org. Readers can then choose a bird box number and send a suggested £10 donation.

Anyone who takes part will then receive a certificate, a location map, a news update and, and if lockdown allows, an invitation to a socially distanced guided walk to see all the boxes and learn more about this year’s breeding season.

"You’ll get a fascinating insight into the lives of our charming birds - it’s informative, entertaining and fun - and your donation will help us fund next year’s bird food bill," explained Dan.

For more details, email: membership@holtisland.org or call: 07802 166722.