Holt Island Friends launch bird box fundraiser
- Credit: IAN JACKSON
The Friends of Holt Island Nature Reserve in St Ives have launched a scheme to support wildlife.
Chairman of the group, Dan Rowe, says Blue Tits and Great Tits are already looking for nesting boxes so it has launched its annual Adopt-a-Box to support the birds.
"We have 28 bird boxes ready and waiting for new tenants - and sponsors," said Dan.
Forms can be download from the Holt Island website at: www.holtisland.org. Readers can then choose a bird box number and send a suggested £10 donation.
Anyone who takes part will then receive a certificate, a location map, a news update and, and if lockdown allows, an invitation to a socially distanced guided walk to see all the boxes and learn more about this year’s breeding season.
"You’ll get a fascinating insight into the lives of our charming birds - it’s informative, entertaining and fun - and your donation will help us fund next year’s bird food bill," explained Dan.
For more details, email: membership@holtisland.org or call: 07802 166722.
