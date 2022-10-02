Bill Hensley says the days after the Queen's death were a bit of a whirlwind, but they were prepared. - Credit: HCR

For all radio stations, the days following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II were something of a whirlwind.

Here at HCR104fm, our planning had been in place for some time, anticipating the inevitable day that we would lose the only monarch that many people had ever known.

Within two minutes of the official announcement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday, September 8, we were making our own announcement of Her Late Majesty’s passing, adopting a solemn tone appropriate for the sad news.

Our regular programming resumed after the day of the state funeral and we thank you for your support and comments during the period of national mourning.

We also thank our volunteer presenters for the exemplary and respectful manner in which they delivered our programming.

We have a new show on our Sunday afternoon schedule, and for lovers of movie themes and songs, dance band music of the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s and the best cool classics, then Jon Aveling’s Sunday Music Mix is the show for you. Listen from 4pm every Sunday to this four-hour extravaganza and you will not be disappointed.

Jon Aveling's show is called Sunday Music Mix. - Credit: HCR

Following this change, our Swing on Sunday programme that included dance band music has reverted to Sunday Smooth Jazz (Sundays, 8pm) with two hours of the best of our jazz collection.

It’s a great way to relax at the end of Sunday before the week begins. And there is now an extra show of easy listening at the weekends - Pete Singleton After Dark now airs from Thursday at midnight into Friday, as well as midnight Friday and Saturday. We hope you like our refreshed, weekend lineup.

Our community access show Over to You was one of the shows that suffered the most during the pandemic. Local organisations were not able to be represented in the same way, but now, we are pleased to say that the programme is more or less back to pre-Covid days with a full list of guests on most evening of the week.

Listen up soon for representatives from the NHS Retirement Fellowship, Breast Cancer Awareness, the Tallyho Project, Age UK Volunteering and promotion of the Yelling Flower Festival. If you miss any of these broadcasts, why not use our Listen Again facility at: www.hcrfm.co.uk/on-air/listen-again.

Thank you for supporting Huntingdon Community Radio.