This is the first column of 2022 from your truly local community station, Huntingdon Community Radio.

Christmas is over and now a distant memory but we hope that despite the cautious gatherings we were allowed to do, you did have an enjoyable time with families and friends.

Here at HCR104fm we support local charities and have therefore started a Charity of the Month and for January, we’ve chosen Shopmobility Huntingdon, a scheme where mobility scooters and wheelchairs can be hired to make it easier for people with mobility difficulties to get around the town.

You do not have to be registered disabled to use this scheme. Shopmobility is a self-funded charity and was established in 2006 when Huntingdon High Street was pedestrianised. If you or someone you know has limited mobility and would like more details about the services that Shopmobility offer or you would like to help the charity in any way, contact them on: 01480 432793 or email: shopmobility@huntsforum.org.uk for more details.

As a community radio station, we try to target as much as possible our own local community (although HCR104fm can be heard on mobile devices and online anywhere).

We are always looking out for people who may have an unusual hobby, those with disability issues who want to air their views regarding accessibility, views of older people or parents with young children.

Perhaps you have a local event you wish to publicise or just want to tell us what you think of the service we provide. Kathy Russek, our Community Advisory Group leader, can lend an ear!

Contact Kathy via the website hcrfm.co.uk and clicking on ‘Contact Us’ at the bottom of the home page. Scroll down to ‘Management’ to pop off an email and it will be answered as soon as possible.

Every Friday evening at 8pm our local arts show Spotlight features music and interviews from local musicians. We know there are lots of you out there, so if you would like some publicity for your band, choir, gig, or yourself as a solo artist or music writer, please do get involved by emailing: spotlight@hcrfm.co.uk and our Spotlight host Melanie Green will be more than pleased to feature you on the show.

Thank you to everyone who listens to HCR104fm - and if you don’t listen, give us a try!