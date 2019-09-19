TAG Bikes put theiir cycling skills into practice and help build the confidence of service users with learning disabilties. TAG Bikes put theiir cycling skills into practice and help build the confidence of service users with learning disabilties.

Service users from the TAG Bikes project are geared up for their bike ride on Friday which started at Huntingdon Community Centre, to St Ives via Godmanchester, Hemmingfords, they will be stopping for lunch at midday before heading back to the centre via the Thicket Path.

The team of learners work on the TAG Bikes project carrying out servicing and repairs on donated bikes, to re-sell them as brand new.

The activity has been planned to get the learners out and about, and help towards building their skills and independence.

The event took place in partnership the Outspoken who provide the service users with Bikeability training on best practice and how to stay safe on the roads.