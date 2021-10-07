Published: 1:11 PM October 7, 2021 Updated: 1:35 PM October 7, 2021

Police are appealing for help in identifying a mystery man whose body was found in Peterborough earlier this year and have released images of distinctive tattoos on his arms.

They hope that someone may recognise the tattoos in a final bid to put a name to the man whose body was discovered near the regional swimming pool in the city’s Bishop Road on April 11 this year.

An inquest into the man’s death was opened and adjourned today (Thursday).

Senior coroner David Heming said the man's body had been spotted propped up against a tree at 9.15 by a member of the public who alerted the police.

"A post mortem gave the cause of death as hanging," said Mr Heming.

He told the hearing that police had carried out extensive investigations but had been unable to identify the man.

Mr Heming adjourned the hearing until January 7 next year and said the inquest may be concluded then if the man's identity remained unknown.

The Bishops Road area of Peterborough is known to be used by homeless people.

Police have carried out extensive enquiries to find out who the man is but they have proved unsuccessful so far.

They said the man was white, aged between 25 and 35, with light brown cropped hair, of medium build and with distinctive tattoos, including the ones pictured, on his forearms.

Police have released images of the dead man's tattoos in a bid to identify him. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and officers are asking anyone with information to contact police on their web-chat or to call 101 and quote incident 110 of 11 April.