Hunts Post Columnist: Emma Proctor-King from Huntingdon BID

Now that Hallowe'en costumes are making way for Christmas goodies, the countdown to the festive season has well and truly begun.

Some may say it’s too early to think about Christmas and others have been steadily getting organised since August; either way Huntingdon has all your Christmas essentials wrapped up.

From decorations to that all important lunch with all the trimmings you really can shop local.

The festive atmosphere will get a boost from Friday, November 19 to Sunday, November 21, when the Huntingdon Christmas market returns to the Market Square.

The event is being organised by Huntingdon Town Council and there will be plenty of festive food and drinks, as well as Christmas goods and stocking-fillers together with live performances from the stage over the course of the weekend.

As well as children’s entertainment, you may even spot the big man himself putting in a few extra hours before he has to prepare for the night shift on December 24.

Whilst there will not be a traditional switch-on countdown this year the displays of twinkling lights will still be adding to the seasonal sparkle throughout the town centre.

Another date for your diary; Huntingdon First are pleased to welcome for the very first time the Vegan Market Company to Huntingdon Market Square on Saturday, December, 11, from 10.30am to 4pm.

The Festive Vegan Market will feature a variety of stalls from the country’s leading vegan producers and everyone is welcome; it doesn’t matter if you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just curious, street food and bakery stalls will sustain you while you explore the huge range of beauty, clothing and lifestyle goods on offer. Giving you a great chance to buy that unique gift for someone special.

Whilst shopping for those last minute festive goodies why not stop for a bite to eat or a calming drink of something jolly at one of the many cafes and restaurants. Don’t forget that parking is available in Huntingdonshire District Council car parks on Sunday and daily after 6pm.

For further information: visit www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk and Facebook/HuntingdonFirst Tel: 01480 450250 or email: info@bidhuntingdon.co.uk