The competition is being organised by the town’s Bid group, which is hoping the lockdown will come to and end on December 2 and greater numbers of shoppers will return to the town centre.

“This is a great opportunity for all businesses to inject some much-needed Christmas cheer to the town centre whilst also having the chance to win some money for a deserving charity of your choice,” said Jeannette Rowden from Bid.

Businesses are being encouraged to dress their shop windows and the competition will be judged by a team of three, including Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb, the week commencing December 21.

First prize is £300, second prize is £200 and the third prize is £100.

“We would love as many of you as possible to take part, so if this is something you would like to do complete entry details and return to us by December 7.”

Send name of business; address, contact name and phone number to: jeannette@bidhuntingdon.co.uk.