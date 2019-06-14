Bethany Francis House, in Cambridge Street, was given an inadequate rating by the CQC after an inspection in February.The report was a follow up from an initial inspection, which was held in September, and found the care home, which is owned by ADR Care Homes, to be 'inadequate'. When the CQC returned, the home was still in breach of regulations and had failed to improve, leading to its closure in May. Inspectors found risks associated with patient safety, cleanliness, medicine management, and staff training. The inspector also found that carers were also being expected to work up to 70 hours to make up for staff shortages. The report said: