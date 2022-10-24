Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Seven-year-old St Neots girl gives hair the chop for charity

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:00 PM October 24, 2022
The before and after photos of Bessy, who cut 12 inches of hair off for charity.

The before and after photos of Bessy, who cut 12 inches of hair off for charity. - Credit: Kim Rossiter

Bessy Rossiter, aged seven, has made a fantastic gesture by raising £927.80 and cutting 12 inches of her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust (LPT).

Bessy had been growing her hair for most of her life to be like Rapunzel but wanted to cut some of it off to help LPT, who makes wigs for children coping with hair loss.

A special event was organised by Bessy's mum, Kim, at the Art & Soul Café in St Neots on October 16, attended by more than 50 friends and family who travelled far and wide to support her.

Bessy said: "I think it was a very good event because it went very well, and I’m pleased with how many people came to support me. 

"Most of my friends came, which was brilliant.

"My new hair feels a bit funny, but I’m glad I did it."

A bake sale, raffle, clothes and toys sale at the event helped raise the £650 needed to cover the costs for LPT to make a wig and everyone cheered on Bessy as she got her hair cut.

If you wish to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bessycutsherhair.

