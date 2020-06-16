Striking bench dedicated to NHS staff presented to Hinchingbrooke Hospital by Don’t Panic Promotions. Picture: DPP/TRUST Striking bench dedicated to NHS staff presented to Hinchingbrooke Hospital by Don’t Panic Promotions. Picture: DPP/TRUST

The bench was donated to the site by Huntingdon-based events management company Don’t Panic Promotions.

Their community fund raised more than £2,500 for the NHS after Rob Bradshaw, known as Rob DJ, held weekly music bingo sessions and shaved his head for sponsorship.

Rob Wiltshire has been running a weekly lockdown quiz while unique merchandise such as t-shirts and tote bags have also been available to buy.

Jordan Mason, co-owner of Don’t Panic Promotions, said: “We wanted to give something memorable, something that people can physically see, use and appreciate.”

The bench, featuring ambulance and air ambulances, and dedicated to NHS staff and key workers, has been positioned outside the main entrance to enable staff, visitors and patients to use it.

Jordan, Rob DJ and Rob Wiltshire attended the site on Friday (June 12) to present it to Graham Wilde, chief operating officer of the trust.

Eric Fehily, estates and facilities director, said: “Don’t Panic Promotions and all their team have done an amazing job at entertaining people whilst also raising considerable funds for this bench.

“The trust is truly humbled by the kind donation.”

A picture of the bench on Don’t Panic Promotions social media led to more than 100 shares in a matter of hours at the weekend.