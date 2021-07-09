New councillor elected for seat vacated by Dr Nik Johnson
Ben Pitt has been elected as the district councillor for the St Neots East seat vacated by Dr Nik Johnson.
A by-election was held on July 8 and Cllr Pitt, who also sits on St Neots Town Council, stood as an Independent won with 249 votes.
The full results were: Ben Pitt (Independent (249); Lara Davenport-Ray (Green Party) 196; Geoffrey Steeff (Liberal Democrat) 68; Samuel Collins (Conservative) 47 and Helen Stroud (Labour) 26.
The electorate of the St Neots East seat is 2,487. There were 587 ballot papers Issued: and the turnout was 23.6 per cent.
Labour’s Nik Johnson was confirmed as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor after a stunning victory against Conservative incumbent James Palmer in May.
Mr Palmer was ousted in the second round of the supplementary voting system Dr Johnson had been district councillor for the St Neots East seat.
