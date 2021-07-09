News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

New councillor elected for seat vacated by Dr Nik Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:38 PM July 9, 2021    Updated: 2:26 PM July 9, 2021
Ben Pitt is the new district councillor for the St Neots East seat vacated by Nik Johnson.

Ben Pitt is the new district councillor for the St Neots East seat. - Credit: BEN PITT

Ben Pitt has been elected as the district councillor for the St Neots East seat vacated by Dr Nik Johnson.

A by-election was held on July 8 and Cllr Pitt, who also sits on St Neots Town Council, stood as an Independent won with 249 votes.

The full results were: Ben Pitt (Independent (249); Lara Davenport-Ray (Green Party) 196; Geoffrey Steeff (Liberal Democrat) 68; Samuel Collins (Conservative) 47 and Helen Stroud (Labour) 26.

The electorate of the St Neots East seat is 2,487. There were 587 ballot papers Issued: and the turnout was 23.6 per cent.

Labour’s Nik Johnson was confirmed as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor after a stunning victory against Conservative incumbent James Palmer in May.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Palmer was ousted in the second round of the supplementary voting system Dr Johnson had been district councillor for the St Neots East seat. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jail for man who carried out violent attacks in Huntingdon
  2. 2 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
  3. 3 Five Huntingdonshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website
  1. 4 Village Focus: Kings Ripton is steeped in history.
  2. 5 Perverted masseur secretly filmed 900 women undressing
  3. 6 County council records £6.3 million underspend despite Covid
  4. 7 Three men arrested after break-in at new housing development
  5. 8 Controversy over CPCA accepting ‘wholly unrealistic’ climate recommendations
  6. 9 Free Family Fun Day in Huntingdon
  7. 10 Things To Do and Places To Go in Huntingdonshire
Local Elections 2021
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shane Arthur is banned from St Ives and Huntingdon town centres after a court hearing.

Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
On Knobb’s Farm in Somersham, more than 50 burials have been unearthed

Ancient decapitated human remains found in Hunts village

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatt

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Live ammunition found at home of Jason Ablewhite

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Mike Coles, a resident in Woodwalton for more than 52 years, is campaigning for better flood prevention in the village.

Cambridgeshire County Council

Campaign for flood prevention in Hunts ‘forgotten village’

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus