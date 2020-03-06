Keen charity supporter Ben, from Huntingdon, dressed in Marie Curie's bright yellow tabard and hat to raise the money during the Great Daffodil Appeal.

Ben braved the winds and heavy rain of "Storm Jose" last week, in aid of his annual bucket collection on behalf of Marie Curie.

"It's not as much as I did last year, but I was proud of myself for getting out in the rain" Ben said. "It was soaking wet all day."

The appeal is the biggest annual fundraiser for Marie Curie which supports people with terminal illnesses.

Ben, who lives in the town centre, likes to get involved in community issues and played a part in the successful campaign to get a new pedestrian crossing on the High Street linking the Saxongate Community Learning Centre to the shopping area.