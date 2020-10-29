NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE
Notice is given that I, Paul Kirkby have on the 20th October 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the Beer Bruvs Ltd of The Red Barn, Grange Farm, Green End, Great Stukeley, Huntingdon, PE28 4AE for the online sales of craft beers and spirits between the hours of 8am and 8pm Mon - Sunday
Mon - Sunday
Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to:
Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN
Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 17th November 2020
Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.
Paul Kirkby
Director
Beer Bruvs Ltd
The Red Barn, Grange Farm Green End, Great Stukeley, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE28 4AE