Huntingdon bed firm has offered store space for vaccine centre

Published: 11:00 AM January 11, 2021   
The Bensons for Beds store has offered up its store for a vaccination centre.

Bed firm Bensons, which has  factory in Huntingdon, has offered its stores as vaccination centres for emergency use in the coronavirus crisis.

The firm has been forced to close its 39 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales in the latest lockdown because the goods they offer are considered to be non-essential. 

Joe Wykes, chief operating officer at Bensons for Beds, said: "While these are difficult circumstances for so-called non-essential retailers, we’re working hard to maintain our operations for customers who need us," he said.

 “But while we’re disappointed to close all our stores once more, we think they could be put to good use. That’s why we’ve today asked the Government to consider local Bensons stores as vaccination centres should the need arise. "

The Huntingdon factory remains in operation, subject to a strict health and safety regime, the firm continues in business online and has been ramping up video consultations. Deliveries will be maintained to customers under strict guidelines.



