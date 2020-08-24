A new mattress, the Rollo sold under the Slumberland brand, has just been launched and is the first major development since the move which Bensons say will put Huntingdon “at the heart” of is transformation plans.

Bensons for Beds and sister firm Harveys went into administration in June but Bensons was bought back in a pre-pack deal by owners Alteri Investors which then put in the cash with the aim of revitalising the business.

The firm has around 240 shops, including one close to the factory in Huntingdon, best known as being part of the Myers bed-making business which had been in Huntingdon for decades.

A spokesman for the firm said: “The Huntingdon factory has got a really bright future and now the Rollo mattress is coming off the production lines.”

Bensons for Beds and Harveys were sold to Alteri by troubled South African owner Steinhoff last November, but the future of Harveys remains unclear.

Bensons said: “New product development at Huntingdon will be at the heart of Benson’s transformation plans and the launch of Rollo by Slumberland is the first major move since its restructure.

“Bensons emerged as a standalone business in June following a restructuring deal that injected £25 million of new investment to grow the business.

“A new leadership team was unveiled in July which saw CEO Mark Jackson joined by long-standing adviser Chris Howell as new chairman alongside other key senior appointments.”

The firm said: “The new team has begun putting its transformation plans into operation, to grow Bensons and position it as a refocused and resilient business.”

The Rollo range, starting at £219.99, has just been launched on Bensons new-look website and is the firm’s first series of sustainable rolled-up mattresses. It will be available in their shops shortly.

It marks the entry of Slumberland into the roll-up mattress market and features pocket springs and the use of greener materials.

Bensons, which will be donating £10 from every Rollo mattress sold to its charity partner Mind, has also appointed TV’s Loose Women star Stacey Solomon as its first major brand ambassador.