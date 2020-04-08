A Bear Hunt has been created in St Neots to entertain children on their daily walks and to raise funds for Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

More than 800 bears have been placed in the windows of homes around the town.

Vicky Oxley, who set up the iniative, said: “I started the bear hunt after seeing that somebody else in another town had done something similar.

“Both of my boys love the book We’re going on a Bear Hunt and I thought it would be something fun to try and set up and get people involved with so that local children had something fun to do whilst out on their daily walks.”

Vicky has also set up a Just Giving page and encouraged donations for Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

She explained a lot of people from the Bear Hunt group in the local community have been praising the NHS.

Chloe Swanborough, a local nurse at Hinchingbrooke hospital, posted a picture into the Bear Hunt Facebook page, during her shift at the hospital.

Vicky has also founded a team of volunteers who have agreed to have boxes outside their houses, so that people could drop donations.

NHS staff have been in need of cereal bars, flapjacks, cans and bottles of drink and also handcreams moisturisers and foot masks.

Chloe said: “The response from the community has been amazing.

“On the first day I was able to give three wards a box of goodies each on the night shift and they were all so appreciative. “I have done a shift on the Covid-19 wards and wearing gowns, masks and visors all shift is tough going so knowing you have some nice snacks, tasty drinks and soothing hand cream and lip balm waiting for you at the end makes you feel appreciated.

“As healthcare professionals we are quite humble creatures in the sense that we will all just say we are doing our job so when you see a community coming together for their local hospital you swell with pride to live in such a nice town.

“Well done St Neots. I can’t thank Vicky enough for providing the families of St Neots fun in these weird times with her wonderful bear hunt and spreading the news to support Hinchingbrooke.”

The Amazon Wish List is: at: www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3DQ5XWGKNG19R?ref_=wl_share

The link for the Just Giving page is: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stneotsbearhunt.