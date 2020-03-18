The closure comes to weeks before the KPMG administrators original schedule, which they have said is a direct impact of Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman has said that staff will continue to work until close of business on March 21 to help box-up residual stock and assist with various other closure issues.

They have said that , the majority of employees will then be made redundant, with all salaries paid up to and including the date of their redundancy.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “Whilst it is regrettable that we have had to take this decision, especially given the fantastic support that the staff have provided to the business and the administrators since our appointment, the impact of these unprecedented circumstances has left us with no alternative option.

“We will be working with employees to ensure they have all the necessary information to submit claims to the Redundancy Payments Service, together with details of who to contact for any help and support they may require.”