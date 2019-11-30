VIOLET DOREEN SHAW DECEASED

You may also want to watch:

Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the aforementioned deceased, late of 9 Forsythia Road, St. Ives, Cambs who died on the 29/03/2019 is required to send particulars thereof in writing to the undersigned Solicitors before the 30/01/2020 after which date the estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.

Beacon Wealth Legal 3 the Sheep Market, St. Ives, Cambs PE27 5AJ