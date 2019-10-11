FREDERICK KEITH JENKINS DECEASED PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

FREDERICK KEITH JENKINS DECEASED PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925Any persons having a claim against an interest in the estate of the aforementioned deceased late of 3 Providence Close, Somersham, Cambridgeshire who died on the 30\/08\/19 is required to send particulars thereof in writing to the undersigned Solicitors before the 11\/12\/19 after which date the estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice. Beacon Wealth Legal 3 The Sheep Market, St. Ives, Cambs PE27 5AJ