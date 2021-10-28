Battle of Britain concert delayed by pandemic takes place

Published: 10:27 AM October 28, 2021

Huntingdonshire Concert Band raises money for the RAF Association Wings Appeal at the Free Church, St Ives - Credit: Ken Challenger

A concert marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain has taken place in St Ives a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic meant the show could not take place last year and so it was billed as the 80+1 concert for the Royal Air Forces Association’s Wings Appeal.

The concert, featuring Huntingdonshire Concert Band, and linked fundraising brought in more than £1,000 for the Wings Appeal which supports members of the RAF community.

Paul Davidson, vice-chairman of the RAF Association’s Huntingdon and District Branch, said: “It went very well. Two hundred and thirty people attended and the concert raised £850.”

The concert, at the Free Church in St Ives, included themes from the Battle of Britain, Dambusters and 633 Squadron films.

Mr Davidson said the RAF Association was always keen to recruit more members and volunteers, who did not have to have served with the RAF, and further information was available from: 01480 465395.