Wreaths layed by Mayor of Huntingdon Councillor Steve McAdam and Officer Commanding RAF Wyton, Wg Cdr Keith Slack. PICTURE: HAYLEY WARD BA(HONS)

Members of Huntingdon Town Council and RAF Wyton laid wreaths on September 15 to remembrance those who died in the Battle of Britain.

Tuesday September 15, marked the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor Steve McAdam, deputy mayor, councillor Karl Webb, mayoress Audrey McAdam and Station Commander of RAF Wyton, Wing Commander Keith Slack all attended the event.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 rules on gatherings meant the usual service had to be cancelled, but Huntingdon Town Council still wished to mark the occasion with a small wreath laying service on the Market Square.

2020 also marks the 65th anniversary of RAF Wyton’s Freedom of the Town, initially granted to them in 1955.

Aircraft from RAF Wyton took part in some of the first bombing raids of the Second World War.

Larger celebrations could not take place at this time, previous celebrations have included parades through Huntingdon to celebrate RAF Wyton’s Freedom of the Town.