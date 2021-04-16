News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Barley Mow pub in Hartford to open on Friday

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:00 AM April 16, 2021   
The Barley Mow in Hartford will open on April 16.

The Barley Mow in Hartford will open on April 16. - Credit: JENNY WILLIAMS

The Barley Mow Pub in Hartford will open its doors on Friday, April 16 and plans to have a staggered start to lockdown easing.   

In an online post, the pub said: “Thanks to the incredible commitment of all of us and the amazing dedication of our essential workers, we are now able to move another step closer towards normality.

"On April 16, we will be opening for business for the first time since Christmas Eve. It is only the beer garden, but it's a start 

“We plan to open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only while we are restricted to outside service. Everything will be weather dependent as we have minimal coverage against wind and rain. The last two days have certainly reminded us of the great British weather. 

Friday April 16, they will be open 12 noon until 9pm, serving drinks and a small variety of pub favourites meals (until 8pm)   

Call the pub on: 01480 450557 or email: barleymowhartford@gmail.com. A;so, more information on the pub's Facebook page.

You may also want to watch:

Lockdown Easing
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

TK Max on Monday morning.

Lockdown Easing

Huge queues and excitement in Huntingdon as shoppers return

Alexandra Collett

Logo Icon
Sammi Sparke - who had a double lung and kidney transplant - pictured earlier this year.

Tribute for inspirational transplant patient Sammi Sparke

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough Crown Court

Man who drove at runner before crashing is disqualified

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Mary Ann Weems gravestone at Godmanchester. 

Story of "poltergeist activity" at the local pub

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus