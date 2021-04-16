Published: 9:00 AM April 16, 2021

The Barley Mow in Hartford will open on April 16. - Credit: JENNY WILLIAMS

The Barley Mow Pub in Hartford will open its doors on Friday, April 16 and plans to have a staggered start to lockdown easing.

In an online post, the pub said: “Thanks to the incredible commitment of all of us and the amazing dedication of our essential workers, we are now able to move another step closer towards normality.

"On April 16, we will be opening for business for the first time since Christmas Eve. It is only the beer garden, but it's a start

“We plan to open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only while we are restricted to outside service. Everything will be weather dependent as we have minimal coverage against wind and rain. The last two days have certainly reminded us of the great British weather.

Friday April 16, they will be open 12 noon until 9pm, serving drinks and a small variety of pub favourites meals (until 8pm)

Call the pub on: 01480 450557 or email: barleymowhartford@gmail.com. A;so, more information on the pub's Facebook page.