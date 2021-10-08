Published: 4:45 PM October 8, 2021 Updated: 4:46 PM October 8, 2021

The St Ives branch of Barclays Bank will close in the New Year. - Credit: Google Earth

The St Ives branch of Barclays Bank is set to close in the new year.

Barclays have stated that the St Ives branch will close on January 14 2022.

They have expressed that there has been a decline in customers visiting the branch and that customers are choosing alternative options, such as online banking or visiting other branches.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at the St Ives, Huntingdon branch where there has been a 23 per cent reduction in cash counter transactions in the two years to March 2020.

“In addition, 88 per cent of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”