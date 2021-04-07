Published: 7:30 AM April 7, 2021

Conor Marks (left) and (right) Luke Watson co director of Mr Barbers. - Credit: Conor Marks

A barber' shop in Huntingdon is to raise money for the Trussell Trust Food Bank when it reopens on April 12.

April 12 marks the first day that barbers, salons and non-essential shops across England can open as part of the easing of lockdown.

Conor Marks, director of Mr Barbers, is inviting people to book in online so that they can raise as much money as they can for the foodbank.

He said: “It’s been a difficult year for a lot of people in the local community and we recognise the importance with the role that the foodbank has played in helping people survive the lockdowns.

“As we are allowed to re-open we would like to play our part, by making a donation to the Huntingdon Foodbank.

“That’s why on April 12, we will be donating all of the shop’s revenue to this great cause.”

“Meaning anyone that books and pays for a haircut at the barbers on April 12, will have all of their haircut money go to the Trussell Trust Foodbank in Huntingdon.”

To book a haircut at Mr Barbers online and book an appointment.