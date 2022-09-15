Terry Fox, of Scizzors Barber Shop, has kept many copies of a magazine featuring the Queen and Prince Philip after her coronation. - Credit: Daniel Mason

If it was not for a trip to the wholesalers, Terry Fox may never have become the owner of a piece of British history.

Terry, of Scizzors Barbers in Huntingdon, worked at L. Smith & Son newsagents in Harlow when he came across a magazine focussing on the Queen’s coronation.

“When I was 16, 17-years-old, I would be at the front of the shop selling them for £1,” Terry said.

“I’ve had these magazines since I was 17, so nearly 50 years.”

Terry, who later moved to Cambridgeshire, has since kept hundreds of coronation copies of The Illustrated London News.

With the Queen and Prince Philip on the front cover, the royal couple are pictured in stunning portraits as well as aerial shots of Her Late Majesty’s return from trips like a Commonwealth tour.

“A customer came in and said ‘you could do something with them’,” added Terry.

“There will be people out there and people will look at it and think ‘I should have brought that’.”

If you are interested in purchasing a copy, visit Terry at Scizzors Barber Shop, Newtons Court, Huntingdon, PE29 3NQ.

The shop is open 7.30am-5pm Monday to Friday and 7.30am-4pm on Saturdays – all proceeds will go to charity.

Do you have any photos, cards or other memories of the Queen? Let us know – email: Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk with more details.