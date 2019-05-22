NOTICE PLANNING (LISTED BUILDINGS AND CONSERVATION AREAS) ACT 1990 ECCLESIASTICAL EXEMPTION (LISTED BUILDINGS AND CONSERVATION AREAS

TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the procedures of the Baptist Union of Great Britain and the Baptist Union of Wales for the purposes of the above named Order Bluntisham Baptist Church, Huntingdon has applied to the Listed Buildings Advisory Committee for a Certificate of Authorisation to carry out the following works to their premises:

The proposal looks to demolish the existing porch, build a new purpose designed entrance foyer with additional supporting rooms, remove the organ from the first floor gallery and make sympathetic alterations throughout the church to improve accessibility, including; level access, staircase alterations and re-ordering of the rooms to the rear of the church.

The Church building is listed Grade II. Further details of the proposal may be obtained from Mrs Helen Thatcher, telephone number 01487 843538 or email Thatcher.helen@gmail.com with whom arrangements may be made to inspect the building and the plans and other documents.

Representations must be sent in writing to:

The Secretary

You may also want to watch:

Listed Buildings Advisory Committee

Baptist Union of Great Britain

Baptist House

PO Box 44

129 Broadway

Didcot, Oxon OX11 8RT

and be received by 5 June 2019