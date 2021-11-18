Dancers with the Cambridgeshire Youth Ballet Company have taken to the stage in their own version of Cinderella, a year after the production should have taken place.

Members of the company, which comes under the St Neots-based Stageworks umbrella, had a reduced rehearsal time and the number of performers halved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebecca Pigg, from Stageworks, said everyone concerned had done a great job and the reviews had been brilliant.

“The cast has been challenged as the show was originally due to be performed in October 2020. They returned to rehearsals in April, so have put the show together in super quick time and also as with Covid the cast was reduced right down to half its normal numbers. They all worked super hard,” she said.

Preparations have started for next year’s show Peter Pan Finding Neverland and auditions, for those aged 8-21, are on January 16. Information is available by emailing: Cybc@stageworksstudio.co.uk .

