Published: 4:00 PM June 29, 2021

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic many local businesses, local organisations and charities have put themselves at the heart of the community and supported local people, including Eunice Artisan Bakery Ltd in Huntingdon.

During the height of the pandemic, they were donating their freshly prepared bakery items to the community, since April of this year they have generously been supporting the Oxmoor Community Fridge run by the Huntingdonshire Community Group at Thongsley Fields Primary and Nursery School.

The group's founder, Councillor Patrick Kadewere said: “After setting up our Community Fridge in March we spoke to several local businesses about donating items to distribute to the community, Eunice Artisan Bakery Ltd were kind enough to give us a donation back in April.

“They are a wonderful, generous company who have donated hundreds of items to us, donating a crate of delicious bakery items every week.

“Those attending our Community Fridge each week love receiving their delicious goodies and we are very grateful to them for doing so much for the community.”

To find out more about the Oxmoor Community Fridge find them on Facebook (Oxmoor Community Fridge) or call Cllr Patrick Kadewere on: 07546432183