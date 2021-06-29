News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Bakery steps up to help community

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:00 PM June 29, 2021   
Stephen Marshall Law collecting Eunice Bakery donations. 

Volunteer Stephen Marshall Law collecting Eunice Bakery donations for Oxmoor's Community Fridge. - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic many local businesses, local organisations and charities have put themselves at the heart of the community and supported local people, including Eunice Artisan Bakery Ltd in Huntingdon. 

During the height of the pandemic, they were donating their freshly prepared bakery items to the community, since April of this year they have generously been supporting the Oxmoor Community Fridge run by the Huntingdonshire Community Group at Thongsley Fields Primary and Nursery School.  

The group's founder, Councillor Patrick Kadewere said: “After setting up our Community Fridge in March we spoke to several local businesses about donating items to distribute to the community, Eunice Artisan Bakery Ltd were kind enough to give us a donation back in April.  

“They are a wonderful, generous company who have donated hundreds of items to us, donating a crate of delicious bakery items every week.  

“Those attending our Community Fridge each week love receiving their delicious goodies and we are very grateful to them for doing so much for the community.”  

You may also want to watch:

To find out more about the Oxmoor Community Fridge find them on Facebook (Oxmoor Community Fridge) or call Cllr Patrick Kadewere on: 07546432183 

Most Read

  1. 1 London Luton Airport go ahead with fight path plans over Hunts
  2. 2 Elderly couple living on 'bombsite' due to sewage floods six months on
  3. 3 St Neots' school are double award winners
  1. 4 Man waved knife in woman’s face in crowded pub
  2. 5 Drink-drive charge in Ramsey for man with 'child asleep in car'
  3. 6 Roadworks commencing Monday, June 28
  4. 7 Hundreds pay tribute to man who 'loved St Ives'
  5. 8 Football's coming home at Hunters Down as residents cheer on England!
  6. 9 Sajid Javid confirms July 19 'Freedom Day' plan
  7. 10 Garden village will 'overload' St Neots, say readers
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Neots High Street

New garden village on outskirts of St Neots will bring 10,000 homes

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Gerald Baldock was jailed for nine months at Cambridge Crown Court on June 18.

Jail for man who stole more than £25,000 from company

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A notice has been served by HDC to travellers who are parked up on Ernulf Academy school site.

Travellers have now left school site in St Neots

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police issued a closure notice for the house in Usher's Close in St Neots.

Police move in to close house after reports of anti-social behaviour

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus