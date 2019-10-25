George Hepher, 23, was a regular stall holder at the market, selling home made cakes, under his brand George's Bakery for the past four years.

However, on October 1, George discovered he had been banned from the market by St Ives Town Council for "inciting violence", following a 'machete joke' that he had posted on Facebook.

But less than a month after the ban came in place, the decision has been reversed by the town council, meaning George, from Needingworth, will be able to trade again.

"It feels so amazing, I am so happy this has been decided," George said.

At a town council amenities meeting on Wednesday (October 23), councillors unanimously voted to reverse the decision to ban the trader.

During the meeting, a report was presented by the town clerk Alison Benfield, to support the "decision taken by the town clerk in conjunction with the mayor and deputy mayor to ban a trader" and to ratify it.

However, all eight committee members voted against the ban.

A petition, which had more than 2,000 signatures, called for George to be reinstated and was presented to the council by resident Jason Ablewhite.

George said: "I am really happy that this has happened. The support has been amazing. So many people have reached out to me, as well as business owners to support me and even offer me a place to sell my cakes, it has been so overwhelming and I can't believe the support.

"We are hoping to get back to the market next week but it all depends if we have the bakes ready in time. We have been up all night and been really busy, and we don't want to let people down."

St Ives Town Council was unavailable for comment when contacted by the Hunts Post.