Published: 10:35 AM May 19, 2021

Two events have been organised in May to raise money for a Godmanchester mum who is battling brain cancer.

The first is a Clubbercise event on May 22 at Judith’s Field, in Godmanchester at 3pm.

It will cost £5 to take part in the event and professional fitness instructor Andrea Gaynor will be leading the event.

Social distancing will be adhered to, with everyone having individual workout space and all ages and abilities are welcome to join.

The second is a cake sale at The Black Bull, in Godmanchester, on Saturday, May 29 between 9:30am and 11:30am.

Lisa’s friends and family have been fundraising for Lisa in the last year so that she can receive life-pre-longing immunotherapy treatments.

The cake stall will provide tea, coffee, cupcakes, cookies and is being organised by Louise Allen.

Louise Allen said: “The response has been amazing so far, people so keen to bake and help where they can. Such a fab community we live in.”

On January 12 this year, they reached their fundraising milestone of £100,000 for Lisa.

Jackie Wardropper, Lisa’s mum, has revealed there has now been some setbacks for Lisa, but they would like to continue fundraising for Lisa.

Runners setting off from the Exhibition Pub in Godmanchester, in a previous event in September 2020 to raise funds for Lisa. - Credit: Archant

Jackie said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts, I have to report that Lisa had a major seizure/s at the end of April.

“Sadly the MRI showed new growth around the debulked tumour in the left parietal lobe and the pressure of the swelling and oedema had caused the seizures.

“We have been told that further surgery is not an option. We now know that the German vaccine is not strong enough against a recurrence. So now we have our backs against the wall."

Jackie explained the way forward for Lisa is to receive specialised treatment in London.

Jackie said: “Our only hope might be a new, highly specialised laser treatment available privately in London which can target tumours in sensitive areas of the brain, untouchable by conventional surgery.

“This laser treatment is very costly and we would like to try to continue fundraising for her.”

To book a place for the Clubbercise event call: 074889 51888 or email Bhiles@hotmail.co.uk.

If you would like to make a donation on Lisa’s Go Fund Me page, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/help-lisa-fight-deadly-brain-cancer