Teenager released on bail in connection with catalytic converter theft

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:10 AM February 5, 2021    Updated: 4:59 PM February 5, 2021
Teenager arrested in connection with catalytic convertor thefts following a call from a member of the public.

Teenager arrested in connection with catalytic convertor thefts following a call from a member of the public. - Credit: Archant

A teenage boy has been released on bail and is to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on March 4.

A catalytic converter has been recovered, however it is not known which vehicle it has been removed from.

It is believed the theft took place in the Fengate area.

DS Andy Harding said: “With people at home and not using their vehicles as much during lockdown, I would urge people to check their cars and vans and report any thefts of cat converters to us.”

Anyone who believes their vehicle has been targeted should report online either via www.cambs.police.uk/report or through the webchat function https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH.

Those without access to the internet should call 101.

Advice on how to best protect your vehicle’s catalytic convertor from being stolen can be found on the force website here https://bit.ly/2Ms8zpL

