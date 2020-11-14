Published: 12:00 AM November 14, 2020 Updated: 7:19 PM December 14, 2020

Proposed development at: Land west of Wychwood, Church End, Hilton Take notice that application is being made by: Axis Land Partnerships Ltd

Town and Country Planning

(Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at: Land west of Wychwood, Church End, Hilton

For planning permission to: Outline Application for Rural Exceptions Housing for up to 18 dwellings with all matters reserved except for access

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Huntingdonshire District Council

Any Owner or Tenant of the Land who wishes to make representation about this planning application should write to the Local Planning Authority at: Planning Services, Pathfinder House, St Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs, PE29 3TN Within 14 days of the publication of this notice.