Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION
Proposed development at: Land west of Wychwood, Church End, Hilton Take notice that application is being made by: Axis Land Partnerships Ltd
Town and Country Planning
(Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015
NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION
Proposed development at: Land west of Wychwood, Church End, Hilton
Take notice that application is being made by: Axis Land Partnerships Ltd
For planning permission to: Outline Application for Rural Exceptions Housing for up to 18 dwellings with all matters reserved except for access
Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Huntingdonshire District Council
Any Owner or Tenant of the Land who wishes to make representation about this planning application should write to the Local Planning Authority at: Planning Services, Pathfinder House, St Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs, PE29 3TN Within 14 days of the publication of this notice.