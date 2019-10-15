The team from the Axe and Compass pub, in Hemingford Abbots, was crowned winners from among a field of 48 pubs and clubs who took part in the quiz, organised by the Rotary Club of St Ives.

The money will be donated to Hemingford Village Hall.

Hartford's King of the Belgians pub came in second, with their money donated to the Hunts Community Centre.

Rotarian Adrian Acton said: "The quiz raised in excess of £2,600 towards rotary charities and other good causes. Plus £700 was handed out to the winning pubs to donate to their chosen charities. In all some 720 quizzers took part."

Thanks were also extended to the Rotary clubs of Huntingdon, Huntingdon Cromwell, Ramsey, Rushden Chichele, St Neots St Mary's, and St Ives Inner Wheel Club, plus sponsor Peter Lane and Partners.